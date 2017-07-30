Listen to “The Mo’Kelly Show – LIVE from Politicon 2017!” on Spreaker.

*In a combination of broadcast booth and “man-on-the-street” interviews with some of the most influential news makers today, The Mo’Kelly Show delivered a fantastic program Saturday night from Politicon at the Pasadena Convention Center.

The Right, the Left, the vast expanse in between, all represented. All voices were welcome. Let the games begin!

The Mo’Kelly Show – “The coolest two hours in all talk radio!”

Guests on the program (in order of appearance)

1. Paul Begala – Former aide to President Clinton, CNN Contributor

2. Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson – Syndicated Radio Host, FOX News Contributor

3. Malcolm Nance – Author, terrorism and security expert, MSNBC Contributor

4. Jason Miller – Trump campaign and transition Communications Director

5. Joy Reid – Host “AM Joy” on MSNBC

