*Over the weekend, singer Monica was caught “liking” a comment that dissed the hairstyle of Ciara’s son Future and compared it to styles often sported by Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy.
After Ciara posted the above pic of her son’s new cornrow fro-hawk on Instagram, someone noticed that Monica hit “like” on a comment that read: “Time for a cut…if you can cornrow you can put a clipper to that temple…starting to look like Blue Ivy.”
After Monica got wind of the backlash, the songstress took to Instagram denying that the “like” was intentional.
“Never would I EVER… I support and show love to all of the women & their children,” she wrote. “… pls stop spreading this untruth ….. thank you ❤️ I absolutely Love Bey & CiCi.. The good part is they both know that!”
Ciara has yet to acknowledge Monica’s shenanigans, but has since posted a closeup of Future’s new hairstyle, as well as a shot from the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards red carpet with stepdad Russell Wilson.