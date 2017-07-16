*Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman credits cannabis with reducing his fibromyalgia pain. As such, he’s a proud advocate pushing for the national legalization of marijuana.

During a 2015 interview with The Daily Beast to discuss his new film “5 Flights Up,” Freeman instead opened up about his long-time use of cannabis and why he thinks it should be easily accessible to everyone everywhere.

“They used to say, ‘You smoke that stuff, boy, you get hooked! My first wife got me into it many years ago. How do I take it? However it comes! I’ll eat it, drink it, smoke it, snort it! This movement is really a long time coming, and it’s getting legs—longer legs. Now, the thrust is understanding that alcohol has no real medicinal use. Maybe if you have one drink it’ll quiet you down, but two or three and you’re fucked.”

Eight years ago, Freeman was involved in a car accident while driving across Mississippi. His left shoulder, arm and elbow were shattered and doctors reportedly operated for hours to repair the nerves, but he still has not reigned full use of his left hand. To cope with the pain, Freeman turned to marijuana.

Referring to the accident he survived, Morgan pointed to the glove-aid sticking out of his left suit sleeve and stated:

“Marijuana has many useful uses. I have fibromyalgia pain in this arm, and the only thing that offers any relief is marijuana. They’re talking about kids who have grand mal seizures, and they’ve discovered that marijuana eases that down to where these children can have a life. That right there, to me, says, ‘Legalize it across the board!’”

In the video below, activists with The Young Turks discuss Freeman’s progressive stance on marijuana use:

