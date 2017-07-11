*A huge mural honoring late Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy had to be taken down on Monday after it had been vandalized multiple times.

On Saturday (July 8), artists Henriquez and Lazare had unveiled their homage on a wall of the Urban Upbound building on 13th Street and 40th Avenue in Queensbridge, New York, only for the mural to be defaced with white paint the following day.

Henriquez and Lazare returned on Sunday (July 9), to fix the mural. Then, news of a second act of vandalism was reported, after red paint was discovered on the mural.

The artists decided after the second defacing to take down the mural.

“Due to repeated vandalism of @prodigymobbdeep’s tribute, the mural is now being removed. We will remember Prodigy with or without a mural though, his legacy will live on! #RIPProdigy,” reads the radio station’s Instagram post.

View the unfortunate chain of events below:

So far, no suspects in the acts of vandalism have been identified.

Prodigy, born Albert Johnson, passed away on June 20 due to complications of his sickle cell anemia.