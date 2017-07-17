*Earlier we reported that singer R. Kelly has been accused by 3 sets of parents of holding their daughters in an “abusive” cult.

As we reported, three of the singer’s former associates also spoke with reporter Jim DeRogatis, repeating the parents’ accusations and adding details of their own — one says “he is a master at mind control.”

To a lot of folks, this is an “I told you so” moment. One of them is outspoken activist Najee Ali, a native Chicagoan like Kelly who sent EURweb his thoughts on the matter:

“I’m not surprised at all by the latest R. Kelly allegations. He’s up to his old tricks.

I have always believed he should have been found guilty when he stood trial for sexual molestation in Chicago.

I was at the forefront of protesting him then and will never support R Kelly who i believe is a pedophile, and married the late Aaliyah when she was just a minor.”

Here’s MORE on the R. Kelly story via Variety:

Over the years Kelly has had multiple accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against him, including a 2008 case where he was acquitted on 14 charges of making child pornography; that case centered around a videotape that prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. DeRogatis, who received the tape from an anonymous source in 2000 and turned it over to police, wrote the article that launched the investigation.

The new report claims that the young women fell under Kelly’s sway after being brought to him by their parents in an effort to further their musical careers, but that he then “brainwashed” them.

According to parents and the former associates, Kelly:

* keeps several young women at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago;

* replaces their cell phones with ones specifically used to communicate with him and forbids them to contact their families;

* requires they call him “daddy” and ask permission to leave the studio or their residences;

* films their sexual encounters with him;

* abuses them physically and verbally

The report withholds the identities of the young women but claims BuzzFeed News has verified their identities. The three former Kelly associates who support the parents’ claims — Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee — say that “six women live in properties rented by Kelly in Chicago and the Atlanta suburbs, and he controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.”

While some of the parents, who have not seen their daughters for many months, have contacted police, the young women claim that they are not being held against their wills.

