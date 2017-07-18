*This is their third year, and the festival that brings Black girls, women and even some boys together from around the globe to celebrate their curly hair was on and crackin’ in Brooklyn over the past weekend.

“It’s like Black girl heaven to me. We’re loving ourselves in the sunlight. We’re dressing up, we’re wearing our hair out and happy,” says Michaela Angela Davis — who has a huge blonde fro to die for.”

Another attendee exudes, “I feel like I just dropped into a bouquet of like beautiful black flowers and they’re just all different and I’m just like ‘yaay!'”

A sista wearing long blue curls says, “We’ve all just been fighting what our hair naturally wants to do for so long [that] to just like let it go is the most freeing feeling ever!

The excitement continues at EURThisNthat.