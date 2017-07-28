*Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper says he had gotten so hyped before the game listening to his pregame playlist that he was unable to control himself during a bad call from the home plate umpire.

On Wednesday (July 26), the five-time All-Star lost his cool and ripped into umpire Chris Segal for allegedly reacting to a “strike three” call.

Harper threw his bat, got in Segal’s face and was eventually restrained by his teammate Daniel Murphy before leaving the field.

After the game, Harper told reporters that his pregame music selection had him too lit.

“I think I need to change my playlist, because I get a little fired up,” said Harper. “‘5AM’ really got me fired up, by Logic. I called my brother and was like, ‘Man, I’m so fired up to play today.’ I guess it got me a little too fired up. I guess I need to mix in some Temptations and some of those jazz bands to calm me down a little bit.”

He added: “I don’t know why he tossed me. I don’t know if he tossed me because I kicked the dirt or he thought I was yelling at him, but at that point, I was not trying to yell at him. I was just pretty fired up about striking out in a big situation like that.”

Watch the altercation and listen to Logic’s “5AM” below: