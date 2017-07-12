*The New York Knicks are working on several trade scenarios that would ultimately send Carmelo Anthony to the Houston Rockets, sources have told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Both sides are eager to make a trade, but no agreement is imminent, sources told Wojnarowski.

The trade talk is said to include two other teams in addition to New York and Houston.

The Rockets have been persistent in their pursuit of Anthony, who is willing to waive his no-trade clause to join Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston, league sources told Wojnarowski earlier this offseason.

Anthony, currently estranged from his actress wife La La Anthony, is due to make $26.24 million and $27.9 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the five-year, $124 million contract he signed with the Knicks in 2014. In order to be traded, Anthony must waive his no-trade clause.

His name was brought up in trade rumors after the Knicks and former team president Phil Jackson tried to trade him to Cleveland for All-Star forward Kevin Love. The trade buzz intensified when Paul was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to Houston last month before the free agency period started.

Houston will have to let some players to to fit Anthony’s salary under the salary cap or pay hefty luxury tax fees. According to Sports Illustrated, the Rockets are currently $15 million over the projected cap for the 2017-18 season and only have a bi-annual exception they can use at their disposal.

New York has missed the postseason in each of the past four seasons. Anthony, 32, averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 74 games this season.