*NBC is developing a drama series set at Baltimore’s city hall with Penny Johnson Jerald and “West Wing’ writer Allison Abner among its executive producers, reports Variety.

The series will follow a newly elected African-American female mayor, her female chief of police, and district attorney as they work for the good of one of America’s most dangerous cities.

Abner and Jerald will both serve as executive producers on the project, with Abner also serving as writer.

Meanwhile, Jerald will topline the upcoming Fox sci-fi series “The Orville” from Seth MacFarlane, set to premiere in September.

Her other acting credits include HBO’s Emmy-winning series “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” and the ABC procedural “Castle.”