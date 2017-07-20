*Bentzion Groner must be so proud of his wife right now. But then again, this is not the first time he has witnessed her acts of compassion.

Groner and his wife, Rochel, had already endured a three-hour delay on their flight from Belgium to Newark, New Jersey.

As you can imagine, everyone on board was understandably uncomfortable. This was especially true for a young boy with autism who, hours into the flight, had a very sad meltdown.

Groner wrote about the incident on a blog.

“About an hour into the eight-hour flight, one of the young passengers, a little boy with autism, started to have a meltdown. His cries were heard throughout the plane, and you could feel the tension among the other passengers.”

The little boy, seen being cradled above by Rochel Groner, cried for 15 minutes. It was then that Rochel knew she had to help him.

