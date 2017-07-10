*The heart failure that felled “True Blood” star Nelsan Ellis was reportedly triggered by complications from alcohol withdrawal.

The actor’s family said Nelsan, who died Saturday, struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years and his latest attempt to stop on his own led to his death, reports TMZ.

“During his withdrawal from alcohol he had a blood infection, his kidneys shut down, his liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his dear sweet heart raced out of control,” the family said.

Nelsan, they continued, “was ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life. His family, however, believes that in death he would want his life to serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others.”