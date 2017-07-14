*A celebration of actor, Nelsan Ellis’ life will take place on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. The viewing and funeral service will open to the public.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 21, from 6:00pm – 9:00pm at AR Leak and Son’s Funeral Home, located at 18400 S. Pulaski Blvd., Country Club Hills, IL.

The funeral will be held the following day, Saturday, July 22 at Holy Temple Cathedral, at 15912 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, IL 60426. Officiating will be Pastor Tyrone Gaston, Restoration Ministries COGIC. The service will start promptly at 11:00am.

Ellis was born in Harvey, Illinois. He lived in Alabama with his aunt and siblings before moving back to Chicago at age 15. Ellis attended Thorn Ridge High School in Dolton, and later attended Oxford University and Columbia College in Chicago before graduating from the famed Juilliard School.

Ellis is best known for his role as fan favorite Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s “True Blood.” He also appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including “The Soloist,” “The Help,” “The Butler,” “Get on Up” and “Elementary.”

Ellis died July 8 from heart failure complications at age 39. His family issued a statement attributing the heart failure to longtime alcohol and drug abuse.

Donations may be made to Restoration Ministries’ Nelsan Ellis Foundation.

Memorial tax-deductible donations may be made to: Restoration Ministries ℅ Nelsan Ellis Foundation, 6043 Holman Ave,. Hammond, IN 46320 [email protected]

Flowers and gifts may be sent to: Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 18400 S. Pulaski Blvd. County Club Hills, IL 60478

Ellis is survived by his grandmother, his father, and his son, Breon, as well as seven siblings.