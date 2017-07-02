*The Netflix family joined forces on Day 2 of the 2017 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.

Cast members from the upcoming original films Naked starring Marlon Wayans and Jessica Williams from The Incredible Jessica James as well as Adrienne Moore, Dascha Polanco and Selenis Leyva of Orange Is The New Black gathered at Center Stage for fun, games and meet and greets with fans.

Topping off the night was a super dome throw with legendary director Spike Lee, executive producer Tonya Lewis Lee, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Ramos, Lyriq Bent and Cleo Anthony who debuted the first exclusive clip from the upcoming Netflix original series, She’s Gotta Have It. She’s Gotta Have It premieres exclusively on Netflix this Thanksgiving (November 23, 2017).

Additional highlights include:

Director Spike Lee, executive producer Tonya Lee Lewis and the cast of She’s Gotta Have It who participated in the press room activities with Spike shedding some knowledge on trending topics, his thoughts on Phil Jackson and the Knicks, what New Orleans means to him and more

In the evening, Netflix family members from Dear White People, Naked and Orange Is The New Blacksupported actress Jessica Williams at the red carpet premiere of her new Netflix film, The Incredible Jessica James. The modern day rom-com debuts on Netflix on July 28.

