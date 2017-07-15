*Pandora is reporting that several groups highlighted on the 2017 BET Awards have experienced up to a 269% increase in streaming requests.

New Edition, which received the Lifetime Achievement Award from BET, topped the list with the 269% increase.

Xscape, another 90s girl-group phenom, had a 200% increase in streaming. Solange was fourth with 143% and Remy Ma topped it off with a 101% increase in streaming requests.

The music service notes that rap/hip-hop are the most popular genres so the fact that these 90’s gems are seeing a highetened increase in their music signals the significance of the awards show.

Here’s a breakdown of the list:

1. New Edition: 269%

2. Roman GianArthur: 250%

3. Xscape: 200%

4. Solange: 143%

5. El Debarge: 136%

6. Cardi B: 123%

7. Remy Ma: 101%

Following Xscape’s highly-anticipated reunion at the BET Awards, there’s buzz that they’re currently in the ATL filming season one of their own reality show, according to TMZ. The untitled BRAVO series reportedly comes out in November.

As New Edition fans know, their biopic was ratings gold for BET. The film’s premiere was watched by 4.2 million viewers, making it the network’s most-watched premiere since the 2012 season premiere of the sitcom “The Game.” The second and final episodes brought in 3.96 million and 4.23 million viewers respectively, making the miniseries the top rated cable program for three consecutive nights.

Meanwhile, Pandora announced Tuesday that CEO Tim Westergren has resigned from his position, and he’s been followed out the door by two other top managers: President Mike Herring and Chief Marketing Officer Nick Bartle. The search for a new CEO has started.

Despite the management shake-up, interim CEO Naveen Chopra assured investors on Wednesday “that the online radio pioneer can withstand competition from on-demand music streaming giants like Spotify and Apple’s Apple Music,” per THR.

“We don’t need to go into hand-to-hand combat with all of those players as though we were entirely dependent on the subscription business,” Chopra told the Bernstein Future of Media Summit during a presentation that was webcast.

