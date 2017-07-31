*NFL player Chris Clemons will do jail time after he was found guilty of knocking a woman unconscious in May 2016.

Witnesses told police Clemons punched a woman in the face outside a Scottsdale, AZ nightclub after she got into an altercation with one of his female companions, according to TMZ. City prosecutors say the safety was found guilty of misdemeanor assault intentionally causing physical injury.

He faced six months in county jail, but was given a 10-day jail sentence, with five days suspended. According to TMZ, “that essentially means Clemons will only be locked up for five days, with the caveat that he stays out of trouble.”

Clemons, 31, will be on unsupervised probation for one year and was also ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution and enroll in an anger management peace program.

Clemons, who was on the Arizona Cardinals at the time of the incident, was cut back in September and is currently a free agent.