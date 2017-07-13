*Giants WR Brandon Marshall walked out of a radio interview in Boston today after the hosts brought up his past comments about how race played into the reversal of Tom Brady’s “deflategate” suspension.

Marshall was a guest on WEEI’s The Kirk & Callahan Show, fielding questions without fanfare until the hosts brought up his September 2015 comments about their beloved Brady.

Appearing at the time on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” Marshall said he believed Brady’s suspension was ultimately overturned because of “The race card. There are a lot of players out there that believe that white players—specifically, at the quarterback position—are treated differently.”

On WEEI Thursday, when his 2015 comments were brought up, Marshall said: “I’m not getting into the race card with you guys. So if that’s what you guys want to do, then you can go there. But black guys in America get treated differently period…”

As the hosts continued the line of questioning, Marshall said: “You guys made news, man. You got Brandon Marshall to say, ‘Black guys get treated differently,’ and I’m going to drop the mic on you guys… Change the subject, or I’m getting off, I’m dropping the mic.”

The hosts changed the subject…to another topic that ultimately caused him to walk off. The question appeared to be about his 2007 domestic violence charge. The host asked: “Do you think in a way — “luck” is not the word I want to use — what you have been accused of in the past…”

Marshall interrupted, “Oh [expletive]. All right, you guys. I’m done with you guys.”

Watch below. The drama starts around the 4:30 mark: