*On the heels of her guest role on Fox’s “Empire,” Nia Long has booked a series regular spot opposite LL Cool J on Season 9 of CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

The actress will play Shay Mosely, the team’s new executive assistant director. The character is a former Secret Service agent and an experienced Washington insider.

“The character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality, and we are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show,” said executive producer R. Scott Gemmill in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to have her join our family.”

The series marks Long’s second on-screen appearance with LL, as the pair co-starred in 1999’s undercover-cop drama “In Too Deep.”

Her resume also includes “Keanu,” “Friday,” “Are We There Yet?” and “The Best Man.”