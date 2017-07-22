*Nick Cannon says he isn’t quite ready to move on from ex-wife Mariah Carey. They married in April 2008 and have two children together, twins Moroccan and Monroe who were born in 2011. Cannon filed for divorce in December 2014 and it was finalized two years later.

Cannon has reportedly dated a few women since calling it quits with Mimi. Earlier this year he welcomed his third child, a son named Golden, with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. But in a recent interview, the former “America’s Got Talent” host revealed that he “can’t” fall in love again just yet.

“I’m broken,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Kids Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 13. “I’m shattered.”

Despite not being quite ready for a serious relationship, Cannon did admit to dating.

“I don’t have a girlfriend. I’m always dating. Why not? I’m a single man, I’m supposed to date,” he said.

When asked whether or not he would reconcile with Carey, Cannon pretty much noted that the romance between them is dead, but they would always have a special bond through their children.

“That was a special time,” he said. “It was, but we made some amazing children together, and so we’ll always be together.”

Cannon has previously opened up about having no desire to get married again.

“I feel like marriage isn’t for everyone,” he told DuJour in January 2016. “A friend of mine put it the funniest way. He said, ‘If you heard that there was a 50/50 chance of living or dying when you jump out of a plane, you probably wouldn’t go skydiving.’ There’s like a 50/50 chance of a marriage working. If it didn’t work out for you the first time, and you still survived it, you probably shouldn’t do it again.”

Meanwhile, Carey is reportedly dating choreographer Bryan Tanaka. Prior to him, she was engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer until ending the relationship in October 2016. She later sued him for $50 million wasting her time.

