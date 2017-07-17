*If you didn’t know, now you do. Comedy Dynamics announced today it will release Nick Cannon‘s latest comedy album “Stand Up, Don’t Shoot” on all digital audio retailers on July 28, 2017.

Superstar entertainer Nick Cannon doesn’t hold back in his new comedy album, discussing everything from the Black Lives Matter movement to his own divorce.

Nick wonders what President Barack Obama might have left behind in the White House, describes why he’ll never go to SeaWorld and talks about what happened when he was surrounded by kangaroos while vacationing in Australia.

The special, shot in Los Angeles, premiered on Showtime on February 10, 2017.

An accomplished comedian, actor, host, producer, writer and artist, Nick Cannon got his start performing at The Improv, The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store. He went on to share the stage with Chris Tucker, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock before launching his television career. Currently, he can be seen on the ninth season of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out on MTV and in his upcoming feature film, King of the Dancehall.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: BLAC CHYNA’S MOTHER TOKYO TONI BLASTS CAITLYN JENNER IN TRANSPHOBIC, N-WORD LACED RANT: WATCH

Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is one of the largest independent comedy production and distribution companies, producing Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History for History, Animal Planet’s Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the new scripted comedy on Seeso, There’s… Johnny!, History’s Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2’s Wild ‘N On Tour, and Hulu’s Coming To The Stage. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Kevin Hart, Louis C.K., Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Katt Williams and many more.

Comedy Dynamics Records’ album Louis C.K. Live At Madison Square Garden won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album in 2016. In total, eight of Comedy Dynamics’ albums produced between 2013-2015 have been Grammy-nominated.

source:

Callie Mills

[email protected]

Nick Cannon Media Contact:

Karen Lee / W&W Public Relations

[email protected]