*Nicki Minaj’s tweet of a single emoji baby has Twitter thinking she’s either pregnant with her first child, or finally ready to deliver her fourth baby – as in her long-awaited fourth studio album.

👶🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2017



This tweet was all it took for social media to implode Monday night with reactions, GIFS, questions, comments and even concerns that a baby might arrive before her next album.

This better be promo for your collab with Asahd and not a pregnancy announcement pic.twitter.com/0mT3WNu31L — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) July 11, 2017

Nicki talking to the kingdom after we had a breakdown cause a baby gone come before the album pic.twitter.com/K5HQ1YNzHV — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) July 11, 2017

The last man rumored to have been dating Minaj was Nas, so naturally, Twitter wonders whether Mr. Jones is the father, assuming the tweet referred to an actual bun in the oven.

In May, Minaj confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that she and the rap veteran had a few “sleepovers.”

the album is your baby? these bitches is ya sons? Nas the father? let us know sis 😩😭 — e 🎱 (@onikaslxve) July 11, 2017

Sleepovers with nas may have taken another turn👀👀👀 — Dip dud (@dip_dud) July 11, 2017

Perhaps this is all indeed a marketing strategy, the early stages of a long promotion process that will see the birth of Minaj’s fourth album.

Then again, Minaj has always spoken at length about her longing to have a baby by the time she releases album No. 5.

“If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother,” she told Complex in 2014, while promoting her third album, “The Pinkprint.”

“By the fifth album,” she continued, “I will have walked down the aisle and I will at least be on baby number one, possibly baby number two. And have $500 million.”

“I wonder if I’m going to be one of those women who balances my child with a career,” she mused. “I always said, ‘When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby.’ I don’t want the child feeling like they don’t have all of my attention, so I always said, ‘I’m going to take a little break.’ But we’ll see.”