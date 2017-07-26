*Production is currently underway on “HeadShop,” an upcoming film from Kim Bass that features an all-star cast lead by Nicole Ari Parker, Loretta Devine and Kimberly Elise.

The film’s synopsis: “HeadShop is a magical urban tale about a beautiful psychologist, based in San Francisco, who decides to end a stalled romance with her longtime, high-profile, psychiatrist boyfriend/business partner. She moves on with her life by opening her own private practice in a vacant, street-front office space in the middle of a small commercial block located across the bay in Oakland. The move turns the predominately African-American and psychologically ignored neighborhood on its emotional ear.”

Reno Wilson, Deon Cole, Michael Jai White, Kris Marshall and Marla Gibbs round out the cast.

“We look forward to bringing this fun, yet meaningful story to fruition. The cast is amazing and I enjoy working with these phenomenal, professional performers. As always when possible, I am also proud to continue to bring good jobs to California-based film industry workers,” said Bass.

Filming is currently taking place in Los Angeles, with additional scenes being shot in San Francisco and Oakland, where the movie takes place. A release date has yet to be announced.