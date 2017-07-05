*You can’t tell South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech she ain’t got it going on.

Nope, you’d just he wasting your time. She may be black as night, but that all the more reason why she blowing up on Instagram.

The bottom line is that her super melanin and her “I love who and what I am” personality has begun to change the way people perceive conventional beauty around the world and that’s a hella good thing.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Gatwech , 24, is now making waves in the fashion world. It’s asy to see why:



Is Monday so instead of #mcm #melaninmonday🍫 📸 @sethnocentric Designer @styletrolley Model @queenkim_nyakim #confideniskey❤️ #darkchocolate🍫❤️ #africanqueen👸🏿 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #melaniemartinez #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿🙌🏿 #nuerbeauty😍😍🙌🏿🙌🏿 #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿 A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

She’s embraced her ‘Queen of Dark’ title and regularly posts fantastic inspiring messages to her followers.

“My chocolate is elegant. So is what I represent… A nation of warriors.”

Unfortunately though, she hasn’t been embraced by everyone. She was once asked by an Uber driver in Minnapoplis, where she now resided, if she would consider bleaching her skin.

Here response was basically hell-to-the-naw, motha-effer! Well of course she exactly say that, but kinda. Check out what she actually said via her IG post about the matter:

“I was asked by my Uber driver the other day he said, don’t take this offensive but if you were given 10 thousand dollars would you bleach your skin for that amount? I couldn’t even respond I started laughing so hard. Then he said so that a no and I was like hell to the f*king yeah that a no, why on earth would I ever bleach this beautiful melanin God bless with me. Than he said so you look at it as a blessing? I just 🤦♂️ you won’t believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin.”



Her appearance is being widely embraced and she is using her voice as a source of positivity.



“It’s beautiful to be black. It is the colour of strength and pride. I will say it out loud. I don’t have to hide.”

The nature of the internet – and people – unfortunately means she still receives negative comments, but that hasn’t stopped her incredible outlook on life.

“My skin absorbs the suns rays and my hair defies gravity. Now you can’t tell me I’m not magical.”

Her posts now regularly top 10,000 likes from her almost 200k followers.

Nyakim has plenty of fans on her Twitter account too.

And in honor of Nyakim, we gotta play and jam to the Godfather of Soul’s classic rap/singing on “Say it Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud“: