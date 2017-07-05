*You can’t tell South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech she ain’t got it going on.
Nope, you’d just he wasting your time. She may be black as night, but that all the more reason why she blowing up on Instagram.
The bottom line is that her super melanin and her “I love who and what I am” personality has begun to change the way people perceive conventional beauty around the world and that’s a hella good thing.
You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Gatwech , 24, is now making waves in the fashion world. It’s asy to see why:
MELANIN MONDAY🍫🍫👸🏿👸🏿🖤 Dear my moonshine dark skin, sun kissed complexion, burn skin or whatever they might call you, You are beyond beautiful and the love I have for is unconditional because you are me. you represent me and I represent you and let show the world how beautiful and intelligent we are apart from just being dark skin, because we are more than what this Society think of our dark skin let stand up for those who can’t. Let’s speak up those who can’t. And stay beautiful while doing it❤️❤️🖤🖤 📸 @piokky 👙 @miss__aude @audeswim 💄 @queenkim_nyakim Model @queenkim_nyakim #saynotoskinbleaching☝😖 #slefloveisthebestlove #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #nubianqueen👌🏿👸🏿 #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿 #melaningoddess👑🍫 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #blackgirlmagic💫✨ #nuerbeauty😍😍🙌🏿🙌🏿 #confideniskey❤️ #africanqueen👸🏿 #longlegadontcare❤️
Is Monday so instead of #mcm #melaninmonday🍫 📸 @sethnocentric Designer @styletrolley Model @queenkim_nyakim #confideniskey❤️ #darkchocolate🍫❤️ #africanqueen👸🏿 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #melaniemartinez #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿🙌🏿 #nuerbeauty😍😍🙌🏿🙌🏿 #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿
She’s embraced her ‘Queen of Dark’ title and regularly posts fantastic inspiring messages to her followers.
“My chocolate is elegant. So is what I represent… A nation of warriors.”
Unfortunately though, she hasn’t been embraced by everyone. She was once asked by an Uber driver in Minnapoplis, where she now resided, if she would consider bleaching her skin.
Here response was basically hell-to-the-naw, motha-effer! Well of course she exactly say that, but kinda. Check out what she actually said via her IG post about the matter:
“I was asked by my Uber driver the other day he said, don’t take this offensive but if you were given 10 thousand dollars would you bleach your skin for that amount? I couldn’t even respond I started laughing so hard. Then he said so that a no and I was like hell to the f*king yeah that a no, why on earth would I ever bleach this beautiful melanin God bless with me. Than he said so you look at it as a blessing? I just 🤦♂️ you won’t believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin.”
SOUTH SUDAN🇸🇸🇸🇸 A country with people so dark you won’t believe your eyes.. skin so rich and teeth so bright. Gosh how I love my country my people and everything that come with it.. I was ask my uber driver the other day he said, don’t take this offensive but if you were given 10 thousand dollars 💵 would you bleach your skin for that amount? I couldn’t even respond I started laughing so hard. Than he said so that a no and I was like hell to the f*king yeah that a no, why on earth would I ever bleach this beautiful melanin God bless with me. Than he said so you look at it as a blessing? I just 🤦♂️ you won’t believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin. On that note #melaninmonday🍫🍫 ||different melanin|| 📸 @piokky 👗 @isaacwest Models: @moliesha95 @odur @chudes0212 @queenkim_nyakim
Her appearance is being widely embraced and she is using her voice as a source of positivity.
“It’s beautiful to be black. It is the colour of strength and pride. I will say it out loud. I don’t have to hide.”
The nature of the internet – and people – unfortunately means she still receives negative comments, but that hasn’t stopped her incredible outlook on life.
“My skin absorbs the suns rays and my hair defies gravity. Now you can’t tell me I’m not magical.”
Her posts now regularly top 10,000 likes from her almost 200k followers.
Nyakim has plenty of fans on her Twitter account too.
And in honor of Nyakim, we gotta play and jam to the Godfather of Soul’s classic rap/singing on “Say it Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud“: