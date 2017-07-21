*Justin Simpson refused to speak when a pap caught him outside of a Walmart in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday and grilled him about his dad O.J. being paroled.

Asked by a videographer about the parole board’s decision and the thought of his father being free, the 28-year-old son of O.J. and the late Nicole Brown Simpson offered only a grin as he and a woman walked toward his white Tesla.

According to TMZ, the footage was filmed about 90 minutes after O.J. was officially paroled on live, nationwide TV.

Watch below:

Justin and his sister, Sydney, – who were asleep in their mom Nicole’s condo when she and Ron Goldman were murdered – are both reportedly realtors now. It’s unclear what their relationship is with O.J. now.

Simpson said during the hearing he’d most likely be moving to Florida once he gets out of prison.