*O.J. Simpson has been offered work at a Nevada brothel while on parole, but it’s already causing alarm among his prospective co-workers who want no part of The Juice in their workspace.

According to TMZ, the Bunny Ranch in Carson City, Nevada has a job waiting for O.J. upon his expected release on October 1. Owner Dennis Hof says Simpson would work as a greeter in the establishment, and be able to live on the premises of the ranch as long as he’s employed.

“One of the conditions of a prisoner being granted parole is always having an established place to live and a job to go to, and I can offer O.J. both of those in a unique situation,” Hof told TMZ.

If O.J. takes the job, though, there may not be any customers for him to greet – because the prostitutes are threatening to quit if Simpson is hired.

Brooklyn Moore, one of the ranch’s working girls, “The last thing we need is another link to the Kardashian clan coming around to ruin our business, and jeopardize our safety.”

Disgruntled workers aside, Hof says his job offer to Simpson stands, telling TMZ he believes giving Simpson a second chance is the right thing to do.