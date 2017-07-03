*Right on cue, the White House photographer under Barack Obama’s presidency hit up Instagram with a response to Donald Trump’s tweet showing him beating and body-slamming a CNN logo.

Shortly after Trump tweeted the video on Sunday, seasoned photojournalist Pete Souza posted a throwback pic of Obama raising a friendly fist to a healthcare worker.

“Fighting for a good cause: healthcare,” Souza captioned the photo that showed Obama and the worker mid-fist bump.

Fighting for a good cause: healthcare. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

The lowkey clapback against Trump’s wrestling tweet comes as Senate Republicans continue their struggle to repeal and replace Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Souza, who also served as former President Ronald Reagan’s official photographer, trolls Trump by using his photo archive to compare the current president’s actions to Obama’s.

The photos have focused on Trump’s famous NATO shove, what handholding looks like between the president and first lady, as well as how a president can demonstrate respect towards women.