*Officer Delinda Giraldo, the NYPD cop caught on an Instagram video encouraging her 2-year-old niece to use the N-word, has been suspended without pay and ordered to undergo a drug test, multiple sources report.

Now Giraldo is crying victim.

According to the NY Daily News, Giraldo claims she’s being manipulated by a vindictive ex-boyfriend “who used that video and others to prevent her from reporting the abuse she suffered at his hands.”

Giraldo’s lawyer claims the videos go back at least 10 years, six years before his client joined the NYPD. He filed a notice of claim on her behalf, advising the city of her intent to sue the NYPD for $100 million.

“She’s not denying she’s a part of those videos,” said the lawyer, Eric Sanders, who is black. “The bottom line is, ‘Who cares?’ ”

When Giraldo’s video was revealed on nydailynews.com last week, she was suspended and ordered to undergo a drug test, sources said.

She was already on modified duty because she and her ex-boyfriend, Officer Michael Martinez, are in the middle of a nasty domestic violence legal battle.One of the videos shows Giraldo repeatedly telling her toddler niece to use the racial n-word slur.

“Say it again,” she urged. “Say it again,” even as the cop’s sister told her daughter to stop.

In a second video, Giraldo said using the N-word is “not that serious.”

Giraldo’s lawyer, Eric Sanders, agrees — asking “who cares” about the videos. He said the videos date to when Giraldo was 18 or 19, and that the NYPD has no legal standing to punish her for something she did before she was a cop.

Do you agree with her lawyer’s stance?