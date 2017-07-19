*Lovelock prison is denying a widely circulated report that claims OJ Simpson was caught masturbating in prison, thereby putting his parole in jeopardy — one day before his hearing.

TMZ cites law enforcement sources who say reports of the Juice being caught rubbing one out in his cell at Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center is not true.

The official statement from Lovelock says, “It is against Nevada Dept. of Corrections policy to release inmate disciplinary history to the public. It is also against policy to release inaccurate information. No official from our department would have released the information in question.”

According to TMZ, “Our sources say there’s no hard and fast rule against masturbation in the prison, as long as you keep it to yourself.”