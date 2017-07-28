*Swimmer Simone Manuel added another gold medal to her collection on Friday in spectacular fashion.

The Olympic 100m Freestyle co-gold medalist shocked the world by beating world-record holder Sarah Sjöström in the event at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Manuel, who had never medaled in the event at worlds before, also set a new American record on Friday, touching the wall in 52.27 seconds. Sjöström took silver in 52.31, followed by Denmark’s Pernille Blume in 52.69. American Mallory Comerford was fourth.

“I always think I have a shot,” Manuel told media in Budapest. “It’s kind of been ingrained in me with [having] my two older brothers and just always wanting to keep up with somebody.”

Sjöström was a heavy favorite going into the final, particularly after she swam a 51.71 in the 4x100m free relay on Sunday, shaving .35 off the world record. (By the way, Manuel and Team USA won that event, too.)

Even though Sjöström was .08 faster than her world-record pace at the 50-meter mark of the 100m Freestyle, Manuel passed her in the last 10 meters and lowered her personal best by .42.

Watch below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Women’s 100m Freestyle Results

Gold: Simone Manuel (USA) — 52.27

Silver: Sarah Sjöström (SWE) — 52.31

Bronze: Pernille Blume (DEN) — 52.69

4. Mallory Comerford (USA) — 52.77

5. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) — 52.78

6. Penny Oleksiak (CAN) — 52.94

7. Bronte Campbell (AUS) — 53.18

8. Emma McKeon (AUS) — 53.21