*Omarosa Manigault hosted a baby shower in the White House on Tuesday for Katrina Campins, her fellow alum from Donald Trump’s “The Apprentice.”

Campins, a “luxury real estate specialist” in Miami for Trump International Realty, according to its website, competed on Season 1 of “The Apprentice” in 2004.

Omarosa, now serving as President Trump’s director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, invited Campins to their mutual boss’ house for the shower.

“Full Day at The White House Today! My Baby Shower at The White House today hosted by @OMAROSA, Healthcare Vote, Press Conferences & more!,” Campins wrote Tuesday.

Photos on Campins’ Twitter and Instagram accounts show her hugging White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and posting at her lectern in the West Wing’s press room.

She also dipped into the Oval Office meeting between Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and posted a video on Instagram of the two leaders’ press briefing later in the Rose Garden.

According to Page Six, the “Apprentice” grads “appeared to have the run of the place.”

