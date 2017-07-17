*Oprah Winfrey was on hand at Disney’s D23 convention to help unveil the first footage from director Ava DuVernay’s film “A Wrinkle in Time,” the highly-anticipated adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic tale about a group of children traveling through time to find their missing father.

Storm Reid plays the oldest daughter, Meg Murray, while Oprah Winfrey stars as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, and Chris Pine as Dr. Alexander “Alex” Murry.

All joined Winfrey and DuVernay at the D23 Expo on Saturday to present the first trailer ahead of its planned March 9, 2018 release.

In the 1:49 clip, Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” plays as Pine’s Murry explains the mechanics of time travel. However, when his discoveries leave him the target of a kidnapping, it’s up to Reid to save the day.

Earlier in the weekend, Winfrey was honored as a Disney Legend. During her acceptance speech, she spoke about the studio’s impact on her life. “Disney, ABC 7 let me be me,” she said of her long-running “Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Watch below: