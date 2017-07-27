*Oscar Generale, Italian producer who migrated to America many years ago, is now days away from post production on two movies starring Hollywood A-listers John Travolta and Andy Garcia.

Cigarette has Travolta in the lead in an action flick about speedboat racing, money, narcotics and the law. Ana, directed by John Luessenhop, stars Andy Garcia opposite Dafne Keene in a story where two lives meet and end up on a road trip that could be life altering. Charles McDougall is the director.

Oscar Generale made Los Angeles his home when he first came to the United States, now he sits among other partners at the helm of two $15 million dollar movies.

Both productions were filmed on location in Puerto Rico and Generale is proud to have employed 220 Americans.

Generale’s approach to film finance & film making has been immensely successful, and he looks forward to more deals, more partners, more movies and more opportunities to make a noble contribution to the US entertainment industry and economy.