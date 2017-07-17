*Paris Barclay is moving to Shondaland.

The veteran helmer has been tapped as producing director and executive producer of the untitled “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, picked up straight to series in May, follows a group of heroic firefighters in their personal and professional lives. The first episode will double as an episode of the ABC medical drama, which will return this fall for its 14th season.

The spinoff will feature an entirely new cast.

Barclay, who served in the same capacity on Fox’s Major League Baseball drama “Pitch” last season, joins Shonda Rhimes and her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers as exec producers on the spinoff.

The “Grey’s” spinoff is Barclay’s second under the Shondaland banner after he directed an episode of “Scandal” in 2016.