*It’s a place where being normal is really quite strange.

“Midnight Texas” is NBCs newest show taking viewers on a journey into a remote town where no one is who they seem. From vampires to witches and psychics and hit men, Midnight is a mysterious safe haven for those who are different.

The supernatural thriller stars Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Luke Cage”) as Fiji, a witch who owns the local wiccan shop. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas was on set in New Mexico to learn about characters and cats.

Reporter: What can you tell us about your “Midnight Texas” character Fiji Cavanaugh?

Parisa Fitz-Henley: I read the script and was like, ‘OH my God, OH my God! I love this! I gotta get the book!’ I started reading and I was like, ‘this is me! I do this (I’m just like Fiji).’ Fiji, the character, she’s me!! Hahah! No, basically, what drew me to Fiji was…she’s warm, she’s eager, she means well, and she’s very sincere. In particular, in the books you see how much she struggles to feel comfortable in the world. That’s something we wanted to make sure was a part of her experience in the show. I feel like so many women experience this…we know somewhere deep down inside we’re powerful. We know we have something to offer, but the world tells us you’re the wrong shape, size, and this and that. Fiji is really conscious about her feelings regarding this. And this is something I’ve also dealt with in my life. Those are the things that drew me to her. I can relate to being in love with a guy but you don’t want him to know about it…

Reporter: You said, ‘you are Fiji and Fiji is you,’ are you into magic, tarot cards and psychics?

Parisa Fitz-Henley: I’m open to a lot of it. I have a lot of respect for the ways that different people choose to navigate through the world. I grew up in a religious community that was accepting of all faiths. They are all valid and add something to this beautiful mix of humanity, if we allow them to. If we make space for each other. Fiji sees the world in a similar way, which is why I was so attracted to her. She looks at the entire world as a school. And I do that too. I’m big on crystals, I love my incense, and I think beauty is a big part of life that uplifts people. I want things in my life that represent beauty like flowers, crystals or whatever.

Reporter: How does Fiji feel about Mr. Snuggly and what is it like filming with a cat?

Parisa Fitz-Henley: Mr. Snuggly is her homework in a sense. She is left this cat by her aunt and he’s not the most encouraging being in the world. He’s kind of a thorn in her side, but she loves him. And he has a way of kicking you when you’re down, but it’s funny. Fiji feels a bit saddled with this creature. She’d probably lay down her life for him too.

Working with the cat…well, I’m allergic. Half of the cast is allergic. We had to pop a lot of Zyrtec. The thing about cats is they’re not the most trainable. Their whole thing is, ‘I do what I want.’ So as an actor, you work on your patience. We had some interesting experiences together because what was scripted and what actually happens with the cat is almost never the same thing, but then the cat is cute and you get something cool at of it anyway. It’s an adventure.

“Midnight Texas” premieres Monday, July 24 at 10/9c.