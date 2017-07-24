*Lupita Nyong’o says she is “honored” to be part of a hotly anticipated heist film with Rihanna that folks on social media tweeted into existence.

“You know what’s really cool is that people spoke up about the kind of movie they wanna see and this is a great example,” the Oscar winner told “Entertainment Tonight.”

The concept began in April, when a photo of Rihanna and Nyong’o taken at a 2014 fashion show began circulating with caption, “They look like they’re in a heist movie with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader/master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker.”

Other Twitter users took that concept and ran, eventually calling on “Insecure” writer/star Issa Rae to pen the script and “Selma” director Ava DuVernay to call the shots. Soon, all four women said they were interested in making the fantasy movie a reality.

Appearing at Comic-Con Sunday to promote the forthcoming “Black Panther,” Nyong’o said the Marvel film has something in common with the heist movie.

“‘Black Panther’ is being embraced because people are really hungry for this kind of film, and that movie with me and Rihanna and Issa and Ava is another one of those examples,” Nyono’o said. “People want to see something like themselves and something different, something they’re not being offered yet. I’m honored to be a part of that conversation.”

Watch below:

Below, Nyong’o and her co-stars in “Black Panther” en route to Comic-Con’s Hall H for the panel on Sunday (July 23):