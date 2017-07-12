*We’ve got 2 marriage situations to cover in this report. One involving the hot felon/model, Jeremy Meeks and his wife & the other on Phaedra and Apollo. Let’s start with the latter.

It’s officially over between Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida. The former couple and ‘RHOA’ stars have reached a settlement in their dramatic divorce battle, and it includes a parenting plan.

The couple couldn’t initially agree on spousal support and the division of property. Phaedra had an ironclad prenup but Apollo wanted the judge to toss it out. Their settle is confidential so inquiring minds may never know who got what — but TMZ confirms that they did reach a custody agreement.

Parks and Nida will share joint legal custody and she will have primary physical custody. As you know, Apollo is serving prison time for money fraud. As part of the custody arrangement, he gets weekly phone calls with their 2 sons.

A week after he made headlines for cheating on his wife with a billionaire’s daughter, “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks has filed for separation from his wife of 8 years.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Meeks lists their date of separation as June 24 … 4 days before he was photographed making out with Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a lavish yacht in Turkey.

The convict-turned-model also wants joint physical and legal custody of the son he shares with Melissa Meeks (pictured above). She has another son from a previous relationship.

It seems Jeremy beat Melissa the lawyer’s office, as she recently said that she was going to file for divorce from Meeks after seeing the photos last month of him kissing Chloe.