*Once again, Phaedra Parks shows that she’s not very forthcoming as far as the truth is concerned.

Earlier we posted news that the now fired “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member seemingly was having some financial issues because she’s no longer getting that fat “RHOA” check.

When you put 2 and 2 together, or should we say, when you subtract her “RHOA” salary, it’s not hard to believe reports that the property has become too much for her to deal with — so listing it for rent would make sense.

As we reported, the $1.9 million Atlanta area mansion – located at 4505 Garmon Road – went up for rent on July 26 for a little over $10k a month.

However, shortly after news of the listing went public via the AJC, the Zillow.com page mysteriously disappeared and Phaedra tweeted to her followers that it was all a lie.

Rumors my house is for lease is a lie. — Phaedra Parks, Esq. (@PhaedraParks) July 29, 2017

If you’re so trifling & need a place to stay I may consider letting u use my guest house. Going bk to my vacay. #MarthasVineyard #unbothered — Phaedra Parks, Esq. (@PhaedraParks) July 29, 2017

This is where the part about Parks not being forthcoming comes into play. That’s because, fortunately, Google had cached the version showing the lease offer before it was changed. Here it is below. The agent listed was Johntez Williams.

Oops. Busted again, Phaedra.

As Rodney Ho, the AJC radio & TV blogger points out, Michelle Brown of the StraightFromtheA celebrity blog also noticed this on the current listing:

The place is a spacious 9,175 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. (blogger Sandra Rose first noticed the rental notice.)

For an attorney Phaedra, we would think your game would be tighter, but it ain’t. This puts you in the same league with lying ass Donald Trump. And that’s not a good place to be.