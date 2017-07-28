* Torrei Hart, the ex-wife of comedian Kevin Hart, has gone in on ex-stripper/model Amber Rose for her negative comments about people from Philly during an interview with ‘Drink Champs.’

Rose, who is from Philadelphia told the show’s host that she “never felt like [she] belonged there” because she always felt “bigger” than the city.

“I don’t know how I can say this without sounding f*cked up,” she warned, “But a lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people.”

RELATED NEWS: PIERS MORGAN SLAMS AMBER ROSE OVER HER EXPLICIT ‘FEMINIST BUSH’ PHOTO

#PressPlay: #AmberRose said she comes from a place where people “aren’t traditionally attractive” and it has some people feeling some kinda way. Roomies, what y’all think? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Well that didn’t sit well with Torrei Hart, who’s also from Philadelphia. She recorded a video response to Amber and let’s just say they may both be from Philly, but they’re not on the same page.

In the clip, she accused Amber of using plastic surgery to attain her ‘traditional’ attractiveness and said that Amber let Hollywood and men ‘gass her up’ into thinking she’s more than what she is.

RELATED NEWS: KEVIN HART ADMITS TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WITH HIS EX-WIFE TORREI IN NEW BOOK

Meanwhile, Amber has since tried to walk back her comments, claiming her words were taken out of context … and she finds beauty in everyone.

Amber Rose Speaks pic.twitter.com/IH0FNjr1Cw — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) July 27, 2017

Hmm, so do you think Torrei is buying what Amber’s response? Plus, we also can’t help but to wonder if this could be one of those light skinned/dark skinned things going on as well. Keep in mind, Torrei reportedly “lost” Kevin to Eniko Parrish who is also light skinned like Amber and still appears to be in her feelings about that situation. And with Amber’s comment, well, maybe that was the last straw. Thoughts?