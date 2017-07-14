*Social media gets a lot of bad rap. We did this. What with the Live broadcast of suicides, cyber-bullying, and being privy to the mood swings of everyday folk and their bouts with TMI, many of us only jump on long enough to post content that directly applies to our business. But one thing that makes the format valuable; something you can’t deny, is that social media is the equivalent of beast mode when it comes to putting stuff on blast. Whether that “stuff” brings to light what rogue law enforcement officers are made of, or calls out businesses with unsavory practices and poor professional acumen. There is no more effective way to promote them than on social media.

Case in point…

…a Philadelphia beauty salon called L Amour Nails. The salon hee’d and hawed when Johnetta Hopkins, an attractive African American preschool teacher, walked in to get a mani-pedi. She did the norm, wrote down her name and went to pick a color. But somewhere along the way, she noticed that she no one was welcoming her. You know, the whole “someone will be with you in a minute.” Heck, no one had even acknowledged her presence with a hello.

