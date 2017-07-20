*Dallas police have suspended their investigation into an alleged assault that reportedly involved Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, citing a lack of witnesses and an inability to contact the victim, reports ESPN.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department said it has “made several attempts to contact the victim through various ways but at this time have not been able to make contact.”

The incident, which took place late Sunday at a Dallas bar, left a 30-year-old man hospitalized with a nose injury, according to an initial police report. No arrests were made, and no suspects were named.

The police statement Wednesday also announced that “no witnesses have come forward to provide any additional information about this incident.”

An NFL official said earlier this week that the league is aware of the situation involving Elliott and “looking into it to understand the facts.”

Elliott is already under NFL investigation stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation against him. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year had been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, sources told ESPN.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says he will speak to Elliott on Friday and said he believes in the running back as well as Nolan Carroll and Damien Wilson, who were arrested this offseason.