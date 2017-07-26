U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden at the White House July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden at the White House July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.

*President Trump has announced that transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve their country in the armed forces, marking a major shift in military policy.

Trump made the announcement Wednesday morning (July 26) via Twitter, saying the decision was made after consulting with “my generals and military experts.”

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump tweeted.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you”

The Pentagon had been debating whether to allow transgender individuals to serve openly in the military. They were able to serve openly in the military since last year, but not allowed to enlist as new recruits.

A decision on whether to allow transgender people to enlist was delayed at the end of June by six months.

Story developing…





    This is great news think about this transgender with a gun, America would be over for sure..Obama the destruction of America. (wherethenewsis com)

