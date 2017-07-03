#PrisonBae Jeremy Meeks rattled social media over the weekend when it was reported that he was caught kissing 26-year-old Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

In case you didn’t know it — Meeks is a married, 33-year-old father of two – who started modeling when he was released from prison in 2016 after serving two years on a weapons charge.

Page Six is one of several outlets that published photos of him making out with Green. They recently partied on an 180-foot super-yacht while cruising the Mediterranean off Turkey, the Daily Mail said.

The Mail said the two met in May during the Cannes Film Festival.

Green’s father is Sir Philip Green, who is worth more than $5 billion but came under heavy criticism for unloading one of his businesses in 2015 – while leaving its retired workers with a gutted pension fund. After the pictures were published, Chloe posted her own Instagram photo of the pair which read: “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate,” the Mail said.

Chloe has since taken the photo down, but of course, the Internet never forgets and the couple are being dragged to filth.

Meanwhile, wifey Melissa Meeks — who Jeremy credited with supporting him while he incarcerated — posted several messages on her own Instagram account, including a photo of late rapper Tupac giving the finger along with the quote: “It’s just me against the world baby.” the Mail reports.

Jeremy rose to fame in 2014 after his mug shot, taken after his arrest for felony gun possession, went viral. He landed a modeling contract while behind bars.

