*Jeremy Meeks’ distraught wife Melissa is calling it quits on their marriage after the felon-turned model was photoed kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green during a lavish Mediterranean yacht cruise.

Melissa was relatively quiet as her husband and his mistress made headlines last week, but she’s finally breaking her silence. Wifey tells the Daily Mail that their “marriage is over,” and that she had “no idea” her 33-year-old husband was canoodling with Chloe, daughter of billionaire Sir Philip Green.

Melissa says the images of the couple left her feeling “humiliated.”

“I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married. To me, that’s unforgivable,” she tells the UK publication. “My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken. My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: #PrisonBae Jeremy Meeks Caught Cheating with Topshop Heiress

Melissa says she never heard of Chloe Green until a random user on social media sent her a photo of the couple through a direct message on Instagram.

“The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone,” Melissa says. “I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Mrs. Meeks is “angry” with both Jeremy and Chloe but she’s most concerned about the effect this will have on their kids. They share a 7-year-old son and Melissa has two other children from a previous relationship.

“What they did destroyed my entire world,” she says. “Did either of them think about the children and how this will effect them? They’re the innocent victims in this. And so am I. They weren’t even trying to be discreet. I’ve been publicly humiliated, which makes the pain so much worse.”

According to Melissa, Jeremy was supposedly on a business trip in Turkey. Once photos of him and Chloe made headlines, she says her texts and calls went unanswered. She finally confronted her husband last week, following Jeremy’s return home.

“We had it out on the doorstep. I told him how devastated and angry I am,” she says. “He kept apologizing — not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it. I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it. He told me, ‘I didn’t mean it to happen like this.’ Those pictures will haunt me forever. He kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this.’ We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”

Melissa says the marriage started to fall apart following Jeremy’s newfound fame, after his release from jail.

“Fame changed him,” Melissa claims. “His head was turned. Sex sells. He’s a sexy guy and he didn’t want his wife there. He started hanging out with celebrities. I wanted to be part of his world. We argued about it. He spent increasing amounts of time away from home and when he came home we rowed. We went through ups and downs. Did we discuss separating? Yes. But as far as I was concerned we were trying to make our marriage work.”

Melissa says Jeremy is currently staying with friends.

“I loved my husband — I still love him,” she says. “I never imagined our marriage would end like this in such a humiliating way.”

Save

Save