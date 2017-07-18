*Baltimore’s own award winning prodigy actor and filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs’ third project Agent Hollywood is to be screened at the Blackstar Film Fest in Philadelphia, PA August 3 – 6, 2017.

The 15 minute short film is released through his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC. Twelve year old Hobbs wrote, produced and directed Agent Hollywood in association with his former sports coach Michael Forstner.

Anthony Michael wrote, produced and directed his first two short projects through Imagination Lunchbox when he was nine and 10 years old. Collectively his films have been screened at over 17 film festival worldwide and garnered 6 awards for “Best Short Film” and “Best Film Director.”

Agent Hollywood is a story about an undercover agent working as a celebrity actor who in reality is secretly saving the world from evil villains on a daily bases.

The premier screening of Agent Hollywood was held recently at the Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival in Maryland.

The film festival was hosted by Anthony Michael’s company in association with The Baltimore Times. Over 15 short films from around the world were screened (India, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Thailand, Japan and the USA). Agent Hollywood was recently screened at the Ocean City Film Festival hosted by the Art League of Ocean City.

Anthony Michael Hobbs as an actor has garnered 8 awards and is best known for his role as a young Frederick Douglass in the 2013 Emmy Award nominated PBS Special Mini-Series “The American Experience: The Abolitionist” starring Richard Brooks (“Law & Order”).

His starring role in the DreamWorks documentary “How to Train Your Dragon: Dragons and Dinosaurs” is also a notable one.

As an actor Hobbs has also starred in projects for United Way, PBS Sprout Network, KinderRhyme, TBWA World Wide and in the film Waiting for Godot. As a model Anthony Michael has starred in national campaigns for Finish Line Athletics and Toys-R-Us.

For more information about Agent Hollywood’s screening at the Blackstar Film Fest you can log onto www.BlackstarFest.com and for more information on Imagination Lunchbox, LLC upcoming projects log onto www.ImaginationLunchbox.com or for more information on Anthony Michael Hobbs log onto www.Anthony-Michael.com. You can also contact his management at [email protected]

