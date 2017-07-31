UPDATE 3:04 p.m. EST: WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT ON ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI:

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give White House Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

*White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is leaving his post, just 11 days after he was abruptly hired.

A formal announcement is expected later today (July 31), but the New York Times is reporting that President Trump removed Scaramucci in the wake of his profanity-laced comments against other members of the president’s senior staff.

The Times also reports that Scaramucci had been bragging about reporting directly to the president, and not to new chief of staff, John F. Kelly. Scaramucci’s abrupt removal came at Kelly’s request after Kelly reportedly made it clear to White House staff at a meeting this morning that he is in charge, sources told the Times.

It was not clear whether Scaramucci will stay on at the White House in another capacity or will leave altogether.

Scaramucci was brought on to the West Wing staff just 11 days ago. The move preceded the departures of Sean Spicer, the former press secretary, and Reince Priebus, the president’s first chief of staff just days later.