*R. Kelly has recorded a video message for his fans as he faces allegations of holding young girls in a sex cult.

“Despite all of the crap y’all hearing I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show,” he says in the footage, referring to three consecutive concerts that kick off tonight (July 28) in Virginia Beach.

Stops in Baltimore and White Plains, NY follow.

These will be Kelly’s first shows since the family of Joycelyn Savage came forward to claim he was holding their daughter and other women against their will.

Joycelyn has filmed several videos denying her family’s allegations.

Watch Kelly’s video below: