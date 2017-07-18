

*The R. Kelly “cult of (black) women” story is just plain crazy and getting crazier by the minute.

As we reported, it all started with a bombshell report released by Buzzfeed early Monday (07-17-17) that was followed later in the day by a press conference from alleged hostage Jocelyn Savage’s family and an alleged (former) hostage named Asante McGee.

Joycelyn’s father (Tim Savage) took brief questions from the media, but did not divulge much about what their motive in the situation is, aside from the fact that they’re working with the F.B.I. and local authorities in the Atlanta area.

In the meantime, TMZ somehow made contact with Joycelyn Savage, 22, who is currently with the R&B star. During an interview, Miss Savage disputed her parents and sister and said that she is NOT being held against her will.

“I just mainly want to say that I am in a happy place with my life, and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that. You know, it just came to a point where it definitely has got out of hand. So, you know, I just want everybody to know – my parents and everybody in the world, that I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything’s OK with me.”

Joycelyn did admit to avoiding regular contact with her parents because they won’t stop sweating her about of her living situation and the fact that they’ve pursued legal action against Kelly.

The BuzzFeed report confirms that authorities in Georgia have administered a welfare check on the Kelly residence to investigate the matter, but decided against taking any legal recourse because the women with him at his residence are of age to consent to being there.

According to what Jocelyn’s father said in his press conference (see above), and what he’s been saying in recordings posted to YouTube over the past few months, he believes Joycelyn is a victim of Stockholm Syndrome.

Interestingly, while Joycelyn steadfastly denies allegations that everything from her diet, to sleep patterns, and movements are being controlled, she wouldn’t tell TMZ on her whereabouts and wouldn’t say whether or not there were other women in the home.

On another note, attorney Antonio Moore and political commentator Yvette Carnell are calling for a boycott of R. Kelly (#boycottrkelly).

Stay tuned. It ain’t over.