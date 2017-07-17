*R. Kelly wants you to know that he is as surprised and disgusted by the allegations of him brainwashing a “cult” of women as you are. Unfortunately, for him almost no one will believe him because he’s … R. Kelly!

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him,” said a rep in a statement. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

As we reported earlier, BuzzFeed‘s exclusive story pictures the singer as a monster who allegedly housed 6 women in Chicago and Atlanta and controlled their everyday lives — from when they can shower, eat and use the restroom to how they can dress and engage in sexual encounters.

In the report, three sets of parents claim that Kelly is holding their daughters in an abusive “cult.” While their identities have been withheld, three former associates of the singer also spoke with reporter Jim DeRogatis, repeating the parents’ accusations and adding details of their own — one says “he is a master at mind control.”

Specifically, here’s what Kelly is being accused of:

* keeps several young women at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago;

* replaces their cell phones with ones specifically used to communicate with him and forbids them to contact their families;

* requires they call him “daddy” and ask permission to leave the studio or their residences;

* films their sexual encounters with him;

* abuses them physically and verbally

While some of the parents, who have not seen their daughters for many months, have contacted police, the young women claim that they are not being held against their wills.

TMZ confirmed that authorities in Georgia and Illinois conducted welfare checks for one of the women … at her parents’ request. The woman told deputies she was fine and “did not want to be bothered with her parents because her father was threatening people.”

Hmm, interesting comment.

Lastly, in an interview with Variety on Monday, Jim DeRogatis, the Buzzfeed reporter who wrote the story, said that the parents are expected to hold a press conference in the immediate future.