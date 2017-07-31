*Amid the allegations that he’s holding women against their will in an alleged “sex cult,” R. Kelly brushed the drama off his shoulders and showed out during his scheduled performed in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday (July 28).

TMZ shared some footage from the show and Kelly told the crowd that the “boss man” wanted him to tone it down.

“I don’t want to offend nobody, but I told them I’m a grown-ass man,” he said.

“I told them, ‘They hired R. Kelly so I got to do the R. Kelly show,’” he continued. “It’s all entertainment. Don’t get caught up all in it, it’s just entertainment.”

He then warned concertgoers that get offended easily to leave immediately because “it’s about to get freaky than a motherf—er up on this stage tonight.”

And it definitely did.

At one point, R. Kelly grabbed a fan’s phone from the audience and rubbed it against his crotch over his pants. He also asked a female fan to wipe the sweat off of his body with a towel. He then encouraged the woman to wipe his crotch with the towel and then grab it.

Of course, Kelly’s rabid fans ate it all up — unfazed by the stream of bad press surrounding the singer. One day before the gig, he tweeted a video that addressed the “sex cult” allegations.

“Yo, what’s up, y’all? This your boy Kelly, and I just wanna let all of my fans out there know that despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show,” he said in the dimly lit clip.

“And, believe me, y’all, it’s a bunch of crap. All right? So I hope to see y’all there. I love y’all,” the rapper continued.

Meanwhile, now that R. Kelly has been accused of holding women hostage for sex, ticket sales for his #TheAfterPartyTour are suffering, TMZ reports.

Watch video: