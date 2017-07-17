*Rapper 40 Glocc was among four people arrested in a prostitution sting in Minnesota, TMZ reports.

Glocc was arrested in February on two counts of intentionally promoting the prostitution of an individual and one count of inducing an individual to practice prostitution.

Docs obtained by TMZ show that on Feb. 23, the 41-year-old drove a woman to an unknown location after an undercover cop contacted her through an ad posted on Backpage.com. The woman was arrested but not before cops noticed a Bluetooth headset around her neck with a live call on the phone.

While processing the woman, cops noticed the car that dropped her off left the scene. Cops ultimately located the car and found Glocc with cuts on his hands from allegedly smashing multiple cell phones in his possession to avoid detection. Glocc was arrested.

He’s out on bail and has a hearing set in October.