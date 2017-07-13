*The rapper who filmed and posted disturbing footage of Maia Campbell at a gas station is suddenly apologizing for how his actions have been perceived and wants LL Cool J to get in touch with him so that he can bring her to Maia himself.

“I never meant to hurt her or her fans,” the man known as T-Hood says in the caption of his Instagram video.

“I know many think what I did was wrong, and I feel that way too but not because she was a star actress (which is why most of you are even interested) but because she really is a friend from around the way,” he said. “In a way all this attention was a good thing, because we live in a ‘out of sight, out of mind’ world, everyone would’ve continued to not care, if the video didn’t go ‘viral.’”

Initially, T-Hood refused to apologize for posting Campbell looking disheveled, missing a tooth and demanding crack. In fact, once backlash against his role in the video ensued, he posted a video of himself denying that his actions were exploitative, and even dismissed Campbell’s bipolar disorder as playing a role in her compromised state.

But T-Hood changed his tune the next day, posting yet another video on Instagram saying he and Maia roast each other and play around all the time because that’s the nature of their friendship.

He also made a point to address LL Cool J’s attempt to reach Maia, suggesting the “NCIS: LA” star get in touch with him to facilitate a meeting with his former “In the House” co-star.

Watch below: